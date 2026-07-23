ITC agribusiness revenue doubles nearly ₹20,300cr India's largest private-sector player

ITC's agribusiness just hit a big milestone: its revenue doubled in just over five years, reaching nearly ₹20,300 crore in FY26, making it India's largest private-sector player.

Announced at their annual meeting, this growth comes from ITC's push for rural development and smarter farming.

With operations across 23 states and 21 value chains, it now aims to source nearly 6 million tons of agri-produce.