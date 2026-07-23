ITC agribusiness revenue doubles nearly ₹20,300cr India's largest private-sector player
ITC's agribusiness just hit a big milestone: its revenue doubled in just over five years, reaching nearly ₹20,300 crore in FY26, making it India's largest private-sector player.
Announced at their annual meeting, this growth comes from ITC's push for rural development and smarter farming.
With operations across 23 states and 21 value chains, it now aims to source nearly 6 million tons of agri-produce.
ITCMAARS improves farmer net returns 25-30%
A big part of ITC's success is its phygital ecosystem, ITCMAARS, which connects over 2.6 million farmers in 11 states with tools for better yields and higher incomes.
Initial estimates indicate an improvement in net returns by 25-30%. Plus, value-added agriculture (think organic crops and premium products) has grown at a CAGR of 33% over five years.
The company says these efforts are all about helping farmers earn more while keeping things sustainable for the future.