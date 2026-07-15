ITC's answer to Pepsi and Coca-Cola is here
What's the story
ITC has made its foray into India's highly competitive carbonated beverage market with the launch of B Natural Coconut Cola. The new drink offers a unique combination of cola flavor and coconut water, catering to the growing demand for healthier refreshment options. Unlike other players in the market, ITC is not competing on price but is targeting premium, low- and no-sugar segments with innovative products.
Product details
Healthier alternative to traditional cola
B Natural Coconut Cola is priced at ₹60 for a 250ml can.
The drink is caffeine-free and contains no added sugar, making it a healthier alternative in the carbonated beverage category.
With just nine kilocalories per serving, the product promises to deliver the familiar cola experience while meeting consumer demand for lower-calorie and no-added-sugar beverages.
Market strategy
ITC's broader strategy to expand beverage portfolio
The launch of B Natural Coconut Cola is part of ITC's broader strategy to expand its beverage portfolio with premium and differentiated offerings.
The company plans to roll out the product across retail and quick commerce platforms in major metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Ahmedabad.
This move also highlights a larger trend in the beverage industry toward healthier options.
Product development
Developed by ITC's LSTC
The product was developed by ITC's Product Development and Life Sciences & Technology Centre (LSTC).
Vivek Kookkal, Vice President and Business Head - Dairy and Beverages, Foods Division at ITC Ltd, said, "Indulgence does not need to be over engineered to be enjoyable."
He added that with this unique launch, they hope to inspire consumers to rediscover the value of simplicity through a thoughtfully crafted beverage experience.