ITC expects ₹8L/cr addressable FMCG market by 2035 citing youth
Business
ITC expects its addressable FMCG market to reach around ₹8 lakh crore by 2035.
At its annual general meeting, Chairman & Managing Director Sanjiv Puri pointed out that young consumers, digital access, and the trend toward premium products are driving this ambitious plan.
ITC leans into AI and acquisitions
To keep up with changing tastes, especially from Gen Z and Gen Alpha, ITC is leaning into AI for smarter product ideas, boosting its presence both online and offline, and making strategic acquisitions.
Their lineup already includes more than 30 brands (like Yoga Bar and Sunfeast) focused on health and convenience.
As Puri noted, the FMCG industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with changing consumption patterns.