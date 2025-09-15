ITC enters freshly packed foods market with cookies, cakes, chapatis

ITC Foods, the food division of ITC Limited and a leading player in the Indian FMCG sector, is making its debut in the fresh packaged foods segment. The company will now offer products like short shelf-life cookies, cakes, and chapatis, among others. This strategic move is part of ITC's broader plan to tap into the growing demand for quick commerce. Hemant Malik, CEO of ITC's food division, has confirmed this development.

Market shift Addressing consumer demand for fresh packaged foods The move also reflects ITC's strategy to cater to India's growing demand for convenience-led, freshly-made food with a shorter shelf life. Unlike other food products that have a shelf life of 12-24 months, these new offerings will only last a few days. Malik said there is an increasing consumer demand for fresh packaged food products due to improved accessibility and convenience offered by quick commerce platforms.

Brand expansion ITC's brand expansion and distribution ecosystem ITC has expanded its Sunfeast and Aashirvaad brands to include these new product categories. The company has also developed a hyper-local production and distribution ecosystem for next-day delivery from oven to doorstep. This is particularly important in India, where supply chains are often fragmented and 75% of sales happen through local kiranas.

Freshness assurance Small-batch model and tech-enabled capabilities The company has also introduced a small-batch model, which is being scaled across urban micro-markets. This will ensure product freshness while avoiding the usual challenges of long-haul logistics and warehouse storage. Malik said they are leveraging tech-enabled capabilities, supply chain efficiencies, including hyper-local agile production and rapid fulfillment, together with a focus on fresh sourcing to make this happen.