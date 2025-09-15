NHPC's stock beats Nifty Midcap 150 on strong quarterly results
NHPC Limited's stock climbed 2.28% to ₹85.40 on Monday, beating the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
The buzz? NHPC posted impressive numbers for April-June 2025, with both revenue and profit up sharply from last quarter.
Impressive Q1 FY26 numbers, but profit dip from last year
For Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), NHPC's revenue rose to ₹3,213.77 crore (up from ₹2,346.97 crore), and net profit hit ₹1,130.54 crore (up from ₹919.52 crore).
On a yearly basis, though, profit dipped to ₹3,409.37 crore for FY25 versus last year's ₹4,023.61 crore—even as annual revenue reached ₹10,379.86 crore.
There's also fresh energy at the top: Bhupender Gupta became Chairman & MD this month and Sipan Kumar Garg took on more as Director (Finance).
Plus, shareholders recently received a final dividend of ₹0.51 per share announced in August—on top of an earlier interim payout this year.