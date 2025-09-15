NHPC's stock beats Nifty Midcap 150 on strong quarterly results

Impressive Q1 FY26 numbers, but profit dip from last year

For Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), NHPC's revenue rose to ₹3,213.77 crore (up from ₹2,346.97 crore), and net profit hit ₹1,130.54 crore (up from ₹919.52 crore).

On a yearly basis, though, profit dipped to ₹3,409.37 crore for FY25 versus last year's ₹4,023.61 crore—even as annual revenue reached ₹10,379.86 crore.

There's also fresh energy at the top: Bhupender Gupta became Chairman & MD this month and Sipan Kumar Garg took on more as Director (Finance).

Plus, shareholders recently received a final dividend of ₹0.51 per share announced in August—on top of an earlier interim payout this year.