Carlsberg India plans IPO as beer consumption rises

Carlsberg India is a major beer player, running seven breweries across the country and holding about 21% of the market—second only to United Breweries. In FY24, it pulled in over ₹8,000 crore in revenue and saw profits jump 60% to ₹323 crore. You might recognize their popular brands like Carlsberg Green, Tuborg Strong, and Carlsberg Elephant.

The company is doubling its Mysuru brewery's capacity with a ₹350 crore investment and now has full control over its India and Nepal units since late 2024—making it quicker to invest in new growth.

This IPO fits into a bigger trend: global giants like Hyundai Motor India and LG Electronics India are also listing locally as urbanization and rising incomes fuel demand.

Plus, Carlsberg just opened an IT Global Capability Centre in Gurugram recently to boost digital operations from India.