Sensex barely budges near 81,912, Nifty holds above 25,000 mark
Indian stock markets started Monday on a cautious note, with the Nifty dipping slightly to 25,097 and the Sensex barely budging near 81,912.
Investors are holding back as everyone waits to see what the US Federal Reserve will do next.
Selective buying recommended as market awaits US Fed's next move
Finance and infrastructure stocks like Bajaj Finance and Coal India saw some gains, helped by new rules making it easier for foreign investors to join in.
But pharma and IT shares—think Dr Reddy's and Infosys—dipped over 1% amid selling pressure.
Analysts say now's a time for careful, selective buying; small-cap stocks especially look risky right now.
The market is watching key Nifty levels (support at 25,000; resistance at 25,200), while hopes for a US rate cut are tempered by worries about future trade policies.