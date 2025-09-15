Sensex barely budges near 81,912, Nifty holds above 25,000 mark

Selective buying recommended as market awaits US Fed's next move

Finance and infrastructure stocks like Bajaj Finance and Coal India saw some gains, helped by new rules making it easier for foreign investors to join in.

But pharma and IT shares—think Dr Reddy's and Infosys—dipped over 1% amid selling pressure.

Analysts say now's a time for careful, selective buying; small-cap stocks especially look risky right now.

The market is watching key Nifty levels (support at 25,000; resistance at 25,200), while hopes for a US rate cut are tempered by worries about future trade policies.