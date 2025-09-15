SJVN's stock jumps 2.6% despite mixed quarterly results

Despite bringing in more money overall—annual revenue for March 2025 was up 19% at ₹3,072 crore—SJVN's profits actually shrank to ₹812 crore from last year's ₹907 crore. Earnings per share also slipped, hinting at tighter margins and rising costs.

New director appointed, final dividend announced

The company just appointed a new director representing Himachal Pradesh and announced a final dividend of ₹0.31 per share (with September 18 as the record date).

Still, SJVN shares look pricey right now: they're trading at over twice their book value and have a high price-to-earnings ratio of about 46—so investors seem cautious despite some hope in the air.