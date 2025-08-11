Next Article
ITC Hotels to add 100+ hotels by 2030
ITC Hotels just announced they're aiming to run over 220 hotels with 20,000+ rooms across India by 2030—a step up from their previous target.
Chairman Sanjiv Puri shared that this push comes from the booming demand for travel and stays in India.
Right now, they have 140 properties in about 90 locations.
Plans to go global with projects in Colombo and Nepal
To hit these goals, ITC Hotels is moving into more Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, plus popular religious destinations.
They've already signed deals for dozens of new hotels and are planning to go global with projects like ITC Ratnadipa in Colombo and an entry into Nepal.
After their official split from ITC Ltd and stock market debut this past January, they're hoping to bring Indian hospitality to even more people—both at home and abroad.