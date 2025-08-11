ITC Hotels to add 100+ hotels by 2030

Plans to go global with projects in Colombo and Nepal

To hit these goals, ITC Hotels is moving into more Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, plus popular religious destinations.

They've already signed deals for dozens of new hotels and are planning to go global with projects like ITC Ratnadipa in Colombo and an entry into Nepal.

After their official split from ITC Ltd and stock market debut this past January, they're hoping to bring Indian hospitality to even more people—both at home and abroad.