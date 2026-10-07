ITC Infotech launches VANGUARDS to help companies level up AI
Business
ITC Infotech just rolled out its new VANGUARDS program, aiming to help companies level up their AI game.
The idea? Train and place engineers who know tech, AI, business, and consulting right inside client teams so they can spark innovation and make smarter decisions from the ground up.
ITC Infotech VANGUARDS trains AI engineers
VANGUARDS picks top engineering talent through a tough selection process and puts them through hands-on training focused on spotting opportunities and building smart AI systems.
By bridging business needs with tech know-how, these engineers help companies actually see results from their AI investments.
As MD & CEO Manas Chakraborty puts it, the goal is to turn clients' big AI plans into real-world wins.