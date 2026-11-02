ITC posts 18.5% Q2 FY27 net profit fall to ₹4,229cr
Business
ITC just posted an 18.5% decline in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27, landing at ₹4,229 crore, mostly because its cigarette business took a hit.
Still, net revenue actually grew 5% this quarter to ₹20,454 crore compared to last year.
Cigarette slump softened by FMCG/agriculture/paper
ITC's cigarette business saw a sharp fall in earnings.
But thanks to solid growth in its FMCG, agriculture, and paper businesses, the company managed to soften the blow and keep moving forward.