ITC shares gain after solid Q1 revenue jump
ITC's stock nudged up 0.11% to ₹414.05 on Friday, following a big jump in its June quarter revenue.
Over 54 lakh shares changed hands, and the stock's been on a roll.
ITC's Q1 revenue soars 16.45% YoY
ITC just posted a solid Q1: revenue soared 16.45% year-on-year to ₹21,495 crore, with net profit inching up to ₹5,275 crore.
For anyone tracking big brands or thinking about investing, it's worth noting how steady their growth has been lately.
ITC's earnings per share rises, dividend announced
Earnings per share shot up from ₹16.42 last year to ₹27.79 now—a major boost for shareholders.
Plus, ITC announced a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share (after an interim one earlier), showing they're serious about rewarding investors and keeping their capital game strong.