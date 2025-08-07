ITC shares soar after posting impressive quarterly results

ITC's revenue hits ₹21,494 crore

For Q1 FY26, ITC's revenue hit ₹21,494.79 crore (up from ₹18,765 crore last quarter), while net profit reached ₹5,274.65 crore.

Over the past year, revenue grew by over 6%, though annual net profit dipped a bit to ₹19,926 crore—yet ITC stayed financially solid with zero debt and healthy valuation ratios.

To keep shareholders happy, ITC declared a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share in May and an interim dividend of ₹6.50 earlier in February, showing steady commitment even through ups and downs in profits.