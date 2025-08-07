ITC shares soar after posting impressive quarterly results
ITC shares climbed 0.44% to ₹413.80 on Thursday, landing among the top Nifty 50 gainers.
The boost came after ITC posted impressive results for the quarter ending June 2025, with revenue rising sharply compared to the previous quarter, although net profit decreased.
ITC's revenue hits ₹21,494 crore
For Q1 FY26, ITC's revenue hit ₹21,494.79 crore (up from ₹18,765 crore last quarter), while net profit reached ₹5,274.65 crore.
Over the past year, revenue grew by over 6%, though annual net profit dipped a bit to ₹19,926 crore—yet ITC stayed financially solid with zero debt and healthy valuation ratios.
To keep shareholders happy, ITC declared a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share in May and an interim dividend of ₹6.50 earlier in February, showing steady commitment even through ups and downs in profits.