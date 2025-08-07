Why Adani Power's stock is down despite jump in sales

Investors wary of falling net profit and EBIT

Despite better operating cash flow and moderate debt (debt-to-equity ratio at 0.71), heavy investment outflows and shrinking profits kept investors on edge.

Plus, Adani Power just announced a stock split (face value going from ₹10 to ₹2), which could shake up trading once the ex-split date is set.

The company's recent moves show it's trying to stay proactive with shareholders, but the market seems to want more reassurance right now.