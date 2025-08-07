Next Article
Why Adani Power's stock is down despite jump in sales
Adani Power's stock dropped over 2% on Thursday morning, even though the company posted a jump in sales for the March 2025 quarter.
Sales climbed to ₹56,203 crore from last year's ₹50,351 crore, but net profit and EBIT actually fell—hinting that strong revenue doesn't always mean bigger earnings.
Investors wary of falling net profit and EBIT
Despite better operating cash flow and moderate debt (debt-to-equity ratio at 0.71), heavy investment outflows and shrinking profits kept investors on edge.
Plus, Adani Power just announced a stock split (face value going from ₹10 to ₹2), which could shake up trading once the ex-split date is set.
The company's recent moves show it's trying to stay proactive with shareholders, but the market seems to want more reassurance right now.