ITI Ltd rises after ₹856.39cr BSNL 7,613-site Phase IX contract

This win isn't just about numbers: it puts ITI at the heart of India's push for homegrown tech under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

ITI has already worked with Tata Consultancy Services on a massive BSNL project covering 23,633 sites. Plus, they're handling other major telecom projects across states like Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

As ITI's Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Rai put it, this new order shows BSNL's trust in our execution, giving the company even more momentum in India's digital growth.