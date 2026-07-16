ITI Ltd rises after ₹856.39cr BSNL 7,613-site Phase IX contract
ITI Ltd.'s stock shot up over 6% on Thursday after scoring a big ₹856.39 crore contract from BSNL.
The deal is all about rolling out BSNL's Phase IX 4G network in West India: think planning, installing, and getting 7,613 new sites up and running.
Deal boosts ITI's Atmanirbhar Bharat role
This win isn't just about numbers: it puts ITI at the heart of India's push for homegrown tech under the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.
ITI has already worked with Tata Consultancy Services on a massive BSNL project covering 23,633 sites. Plus, they're handling other major telecom projects across states like Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.
As ITI's Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Rai put it, this new order shows BSNL's trust in our execution, giving the company even more momentum in India's digital growth.