ITR deadline: 5 penalties taxpayers can face for late filing

With the final deadline of July 31 approaching, the IT Department has urged taxpayers to file their returns early.

Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) after the due date attracts a late fee of up to ₹5,000 under Section 234F. The penalty is capped at ₹1,000 if total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh.

Similarly, a delayed revised return under Section 234-I incurs a fine of ₹1,000 or ₹5,000 based on income level.