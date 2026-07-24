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ITR deadline: 5 penalties taxpayers can face for late filing
Under-reporting or misreporting income carries a penalty ranging from 50% to 200% of the tax payable

ITR deadline: 5 penalties taxpayers can face for late filing

By Mudit Dube
Jul 24, 2026
02:41 pm
What's the story

Income tax authorities have highlighted different consequences for various defaults or irregularities in tax filing. Mistakes such as delays, omissions, incorrect disclosures, or non-compliance can lead to additional financial liabilities like fees, interest, or penalties. The consequences vary from fixed charges to those based on the amount of taxes involved.

Tax benefits

Missing deadline can lead to further scrutiny from tax authorities

With the final deadline of July 31 approaching, the IT Department has urged taxpayers to file their returns early.

Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) after the due date attracts a late fee of up to ₹5,000 under Section 234F. The penalty is capped at ₹1,000 if total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh.

Similarly, a delayed revised return under Section 234-I incurs a fine of ₹1,000 or ₹5,000 based on income level.

Penalties

Hefty fine for misreporting

Under-reporting or misreporting income carries a penalty ranging from 50% to 200% of the tax payable, under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act.

Receiving ₹2 lakh or more in cash in violation of rules under Sections 269ST and 271DA results in a penalty equal to the entire cash amount received.

Additionally, failure to pay self-assessment tax under Sections 140A and 221 can lead to a penalty up to the total outstanding tax amount.

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Tax compliance

Tips to file ITR correctly

Understanding the applicable legal provisions and knowing the penalties for common defaults can help taxpayers avoid unnecessary costs. It also ensures a smoother filing experience.

To file tax returns correctly, professional guidance is recommended.

Taxpayers are advised to submit their returns well in advance of the last day to stay compliant with tax laws and avoid any potential penalties or issues later on.

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