ITR filing deadline for FY25 extended to September 15
What's the story
The Income Tax Department has pushed the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025.
The move comes after a delay in issuing the notification of new ITR forms and utilities for filing.
The department announced this extension today through a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Beneficiaries
Extension benefits salaried employees and non-audited taxpayers
The extended deadline mainly benefits salaried employees and other general category taxpayers whose accounts don't require auditing.
These taxpayers now get an additional 46 days to file their income tax returns without facing a penalty of up to ₹5,000 for late filing.
The extension is applicable for ITRs due on July 31, 2025.
Justification
Reasons behind the extended deadline
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has given a detailed explanation for this extension.
It said that the changes in ITRs for AY 2025-26 are aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting.
These revisions require more time for system development, integration, and testing of utilities.
Also, TDS statement credits due by May 31 are likely to reflect in early June—further limiting the effective window for return filing without this extension.