Filing ITR? Keep these documents handy before you start

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) can be a breeze if you have all the required documents in order. Waiting until the last minute to gather paperwork can lead to mistakes, missed deductions, and unnecessary stress. To avoid such issues while filing your ITR for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27), it is essential to prepare income statements, tax-related documents, bank details, and investment proofs ahead of time.

Important dates Last date to file ITR for FY 2025-26 The last date to file your ITR for FY 2025-26 is July 31, 2026. This applies to individuals and most taxpayers whose accounts don't need to be audited. If you miss this deadline, you can still file a belated return until December 31, 2026. However, this will attract a late filing fee based on your income level.

Document checklist Keep these documents ready for smooth ITR filing To ensure a smooth and accurate filing process, taxpayers need to keep certain documents ready. These include PAN and Aadhaar (linked), mobile number, email ID, and residential address for OTP verification by the income tax department. Form 16 from employers detailing salary, deductions claimed, and exemptions availed is also essential. Taxpayers should download Form 26AS (consolidated annual tax statement detailing TDS and TCS) and AIS (comprehensive view of other financial transactions) from the income tax portal.

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Income reporting Bank statements and interest certificates Taxpayers need to keep bank statements for all savings accounts and fixed deposits to accurately report interest income earned during the financial year. Banks also issue interest certificates for savings accounts, FDs, and other deposits. If you are eligible for deductions under the old tax regime, keep proofs of eligible investments and payments ready. These may include life insurance premium receipts, small-savings schemes deposits like PPF and SSY, ELSS investments, and home loan principal repayment details, among others.

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Exemption claims Rental income and capital gains If you want to claim house rent allowance (HRA) exemption, rent receipts and a rent agreement are essential supporting documents. Landlord details, including PAN, may be required if the annual rent exceeds ₹1 lakh. For transactions in shares, mutual funds, property, gold, or other capital assets, payment statements should be kept ready and reported in the ITR accordingly.