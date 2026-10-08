IVCA convenes Bharat DeepTech Roundtable to help startups commercialize innovations
IVCA convened the Bharat DeepTech Roundtable in Bengaluru, chaired by Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home Affairs, Information Technology, Biotechnology and E-Governance, Government of Karnataka.
The big idea? To help deep tech startups actually get their innovations out of the lab and into real-world markets, by pooling government and investor support.
India lacks early-stage deep tech funding
A major takeaway: there's not enough early-stage funding for deep tech in India, especially from local investors.
Karnataka wants to change that with a "Government First" approach, offering pilot projects, funding, and sandbox environments and access to government databases.
Plans are also in motion for investor-led centers of excellence. All these efforts are building up to the Bharat DeepTech Summit in January 2027.