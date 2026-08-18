IVCA forecasts India's deeptech to attract $25B over 5 years
Big news for tech fans: India's deeptech sector (think quantum computing, robotics, space tech, and semiconductors) is expected to pull in $25 billion in new investments over the next five years, according to a fresh IVCA report.
With both global and Indian investors getting interested, these advanced fields are shaping up to power India's next big wave of innovation and economic growth.
Rajat Tandon urges deeptech action
IVCA President Rajat Tandon says that while programs like Startup India have helped lay the groundwork, it will take more focused action (like better funding access, stronger mentorships, and improved infrastructure) to really help deeptech thrive.
The report also points out that teaming up between universities and industry, plus solid intellectual property rules, will be key.
More investment here could mean not just cool new tech but also high-value jobs.