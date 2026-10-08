IVCA teams with Headstart Network Foundation to spotlight deeptech startups

The National Pulse will gather real stories from founders in metros and smaller towns, helping bridge the gap for those outside major hubs.

As IVCA President Rajat Tandon puts it, this is about connecting more startups with investors and shining a light on regional strengths.

The insights will feed into the first IVCA Bharat DeepTech Startups: National Pulse Report set to launch at next year's Bharat DeepTech Summit.

Plus, Pitchathon 2026 promises mentorships, networking, and fresh opportunities for anyone building in DeepTech.