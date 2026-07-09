Ixigo developing voice-only payments with consent safeguards under review
Ixigo is working on letting you book and pay for your trips using only your voice.
This new feature, now under compliance review, aims to make travel payments easier, but also safer, by making sure users give clear consent and their privacy is protected.
Aloke Bajpai emphasizes verifiable voice records
CEO Aloke Bajpai says the tech isn't the hard part: "the safeguards matter."
Ixigo is focusing on keeping a verifiable record of what users say, so payments stay secure. They hope this approach becomes the norm across the industry.
This all ties into their bigger plan to boost engagement with TARA, their AI-powered voice assistant.
India voice AI investment neared $13.9 million
India's voice AI market is growing fast, with investments jumping from $2.71 million in 2021 to nearly $13.9 million by 2025.
But regulations are strict: things like UPI PINs are still required for payment approval.
These rules will shape how soon we can actually use voice payments in real life.