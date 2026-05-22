Ixigo launches Ixigo NEXT AI interface to simplify travel tasks
Travel app ixigo is stepping up its growth strategy by rolling out Ixigo NEXT, an AI-powered interface that makes fare comparisons, check-ins, and hotel booking reconfirmations way easier.
CEO Aloke Bajpai says using AI helps create a smoother experience for travelers and keeps things running efficiently, even as the industry faces high airfares and shifting railway policies.
Domestic travel demand sustains ixigo
Despite sector challenges, strong demand for domestic travel is keeping ixigo's business solid.
Flights now became ixigo's largest business category by gross transaction value (GTV), busses are the biggest contributor to margins, and hotels are becoming a major focus.
The company teamed up with OpenAI so you can book trips through ChatGPT, another move to make planning journeys even simpler.
Bajpai notes that as international trips get pricier, more people are exploring India, which fits perfectly with ixigo's homegrown approach.