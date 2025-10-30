The company reported loss at both EBITDA and net levels

Ixigo parent's shares plunge 20% after Q2 losses

By Akash Pandey 11:29 am Oct 30, 202511:29 am

Shares of Le Travenues Technologies Ltd., the parent company of travel services aggregator Ixigo, have crashed 20%. The decline came after it reported losses at both EBITDA and net levels for the September quarter. Despite a year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase of 37% to ₹282.7 crore, compared to ₹206.4 crore in the same quarter last year, the company still posted an EBITDA loss of ₹3.6 crore against a profit of ₹17.87 crore last year.