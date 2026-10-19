Ixigo stock rises 13% after best-ever Q2 FY27 ₹63.42cr profit
Business
Ixigo's stock shot up 13% on Monday after the travel app announced its best-ever quarterly profit for Q2 FY27, hitting ₹63.42 crore.
The company said its PAT was aided by a partial sale of its stake in Freshbus.
Bookings value rises 22% to ₹5,304.47cr
Ixigo saw a 22% jump in total bookings value to ₹5,304.47 crore and a 13% rise in revenue to ₹320.96 crore.
Hotels were a standout: room nights booked rose 295% to more than 4.7 lakh, and hotel revenue grew over five times.
The company also rolled out new features like train booking via Uber and expanded food delivery at railway stations, making travel smoother for users.