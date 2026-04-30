J Swaminathan warns technology cannot replace human judgment in banking

C Rangarajan backs balanced innovation policies

Swaminathan's message was backed by former RBI Governor C Rangarajan, who called for policies that balance innovation with stability instead of piling on rules.

VN Shiva Shankar from SICCI also pointed out the need for strong leadership and constant learning as the finance world keeps changing.

The big takeaway: successful banking is about more than algorithms: it's about thoughtful decisions that put people first.