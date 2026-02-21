Jack Dorsey's Block to lay off 1,100 employees: Report Business Feb 21, 2026

Block, the fintech company started by Jack Dorsey, is gearing up to cut around 10% of its staff—meaning about 1,100 people could lose their jobs.

The move is part of a bigger shake-up to save $235 million a year and keep the team under a self-imposed 12,000-employee limit.

This follows earlier rounds of cuts and comes as Block tries to streamline operations.