Jain Irrigation to announce Q1 results on July 26
Jain Irrigation Systems is set to announce its first quarter financial results for FY26 on July 26, 2025.
The Board will meet to approve these unaudited numbers, following all the usual SEBI rules.
If you're tracking the company or just curious about how it's doing this year, that's the date to watch.
Trading update and committee meetings
To keep things above board, Jain Irrigation closed its trading window back in June—basically a move to prevent insider trading before the results drop.
Alongside the main meeting, their Audit and Stakeholders committees will also get together to talk through other company matters.
For those keeping an eye on shares, you can follow updates using codes like 500219 (BSE) and JISLJALEQS (NSE).