Laxmi India Finance to raise ₹254cr via IPO

NBFC for MSME, vehicle, construction sector

Based in Jaipur, Laxmi India Finance is an NBFC that lends to MSMEs, vehicle buyers, and the construction sector.

With 158 branches across five states—Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, and UP—the company serves both rural and urban customers.

Money raised from the IPO will help boost its lending power and support future growth.