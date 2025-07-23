Laxmi India Finance to raise ₹254cr via IPO
Laxmi India Finance is launching its IPO with a price band of ₹150-158 per share, aiming to raise about ₹254 crore.
The offer opens on July 29 and closes on July 31, 2025. It includes both new shares and some promoter shares up for sale.
NBFC for MSME, vehicle, construction sector
Based in Jaipur, Laxmi India Finance is an NBFC that lends to MSMEs, vehicle buyers, and the construction sector.
With 158 branches across five states—Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, and UP—the company serves both rural and urban customers.
Money raised from the IPO will help boost its lending power and support future growth.
AUM nearly doubled in 2 years
The company's assets under management nearly doubled in two years to ₹1,277 crore by March 2025.
Revenue jumped 42% last year to ₹246 crore, while profits climbed by 60% to ₹36 crore, thanks to more loans and branch expansion.