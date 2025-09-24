Jain Resource Recycling's ₹1,250cr IPO opens today: 5 key details Business Sep 24, 2025

Jain Resource Recycling, part of the Jain Metal Group, just launched its IPO today (September 24), and you've got until Friday to subscribe.

The company is looking to raise ₹1,250 crore—₹500 crore from new shares and ₹750 crore from existing shareholders cashing out.

Shares are priced between ₹220-₹232 each, and retail investors can start with a minimum lot of 64 shares (about ₹14,848 at the top price).