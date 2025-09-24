Oil prices rise as Russia considers restricting diesel exports
Oil prices are climbing again, thanks to worries about Russia's oil and diesel supplies.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is up 1.2% to nearly $64 a barrel, while Brent just topped $67.
The spike follows President Trump saying NATO nations should shoot down Russian aircraft that violated their airspace, and Russia possibly restricting diesel exports after Ukrainian drone strikes hit its pipelines.
With all this tension, people are eyeing oil inventory numbers closely.
US crude stockpiles dropped by 3.8 million barrels last week, even though distillate stocks rose a bit.
Everyone's waiting for the latest data out Wednesday—it could shake up prices more.
All in all, it's a reminder of how global events can mess with energy markets and why steady supply really matters.