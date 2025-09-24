Next Article
Prosus invests $350 million in Rapido, doubling previous commitment
Business
Prosus is investing about $350 million in Rapido, nearly doubling its earlier commitment.
The deal includes fresh funds and buying shares from existing investors like Swiggy. Accel is also joining the round.
Bike taxi market
Rapido, launched in 2015, leads India's bike taxi market with more active users than Uber and Ola.
Valuation soars to $2.3 billion
After this round, Prosus will hold a 15% stake and Westbridge Capital close to 25%.
They've also jumped into food delivery with Ownly to take on Swiggy and Zomato, plus offer auto-rickshaw and logistics services.
With Swiggy selling its stake, Rapido's valuation soared to $2.3 billion currently—more than double last year—and total funding now tops $550 million.