Wadia group, family booked for cheating in land deal dispute

Case goes back to a land development agreement from 1995

The fight started in 2008 over how profits and land rights were shared between Wadia's group and Ferani Hotels.

Mahendra Chande, CEO of Ferani Hotels, claims the Wadias used fake documents in a commercial case filed way back in 2010.

After police dismissed his complaints earlier this year, Chande turned to the courts—leading to charges of cheating, forgery, and conspiracy.

Police are now digging into the paperwork; Ness Wadia hasn't commented yet.