Wadia group, family booked for cheating in land deal dispute
Industrialist Nusli Wadia, his family, and associates are facing an FIR from Mumbai police after a court order on September 20, 2025.
They're accused of forgery and document fabrication linked to Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd.
The case goes back to a land development agreement from around 1995 in Malad that's been under dispute for years.
The fight started in 2008 over how profits and land rights were shared between Wadia's group and Ferani Hotels.
Mahendra Chande, CEO of Ferani Hotels, claims the Wadias used fake documents in a commercial case filed way back in 2010.
After police dismissed his complaints earlier this year, Chande turned to the courts—leading to charges of cheating, forgery, and conspiracy.
Police are now digging into the paperwork; Ness Wadia hasn't commented yet.