Japan's manufacturing sector shrinks at fastest pace in 6 months

Services sector holding up well

On the flip side, Japan's services sector is holding up well with a PMI of 53.0, barely changed from August.

Strong demand at home is helping balance out job losses in factories—the first time manufacturing jobs have dropped since late last year.

Overall business growth has slowed to its lowest pace since May, but there's a silver lining: input costs for manufacturers are easing up even if companies are having to bump prices a bit to cover expenses.