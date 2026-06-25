Jainam Jain runs AI startup Mengo Engine from Burj Khalifa

Jainam Jain holds 2 patents

Jain finished his 10th-grade exams in only 105 days at age 13, pretty impressive!

He holds two patents (with three more coming), has given a TEDx talk, written a book, and runs a YouTube channel with over 145,000 subscribers.

To push himself further, he traveled across India to network, read 50 books, and attended 50 events.

His journey is inspiring other young people to start early and chase big goals.