India's economy to triple in next decade, says JPMorgan CEO
What's the story
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has predicted that India's economy will nearly triple in size over the next decade. The forecast highlights the country's growth potential and opportunities for global businesses. In an interview with CNBC-TV18 at the JPMorgan India Investor Conference, Dimon said he expects a major expansion of India's economy over the next 10 years.
Projection
Dimon forecasts significant growth in research coverage
Dimon also predicted a sharp increase in the number of companies covered by JPMorgan's research operations. "My guess is if we meet again in 10 years, there'll be 400 companies in research, there'll be 2,000 companies being covered," he said.
Expansion plans
JPMorgan's commitment to India
Dimon confirmed that JPMorgan intends to continue growing its operations in India.
He said the bank's strategy is to keep building and working with the government and local clients.
"That's the plan. We're going to keep on building and working with your government, working with the clients here," he said.
This statement underscores JPMorgan's long-term commitment to India's economic growth story.
Operational growth
Growth of JPMorgan's India operations
Dimon highlighted the rapid growth of JPMorgan's India operations since his first visit in 2005.
"When I first got here, I think we had 6,000 employees. We have 60,000 employees now across lots of technical areas, investment banking," he said.
The bank currently covers around 200 Indian companies through its research operations and works with multinational corporations and Indian firms looking to expand overseas.
Trade agreement
Dimon urges India and US to complete trade agreement
Dimon also urged India and the US to work toward completing a trade agreement.
He stressed the need for stability as well as consistency in rules and capital treatment for businesses.
"I would like to see it finished," Dimon said, urging both governments to "sit down and try to finish it."
Economic risks
Global economic risks and AI potential
Dimon also flagged many risks facing the global economy, including persistent inflation, elevated government borrowing, geopolitical tensions, and a rising demand for capital.
He said interest rates and bond yields could remain higher for longer due to spending on infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and remilitarization.
However, he also noted that the rapid increase in AI investment could eventually boost productivity and create deflationary pressures.