Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan could rethink Canary Wharf HQ plan Business May 19, 2026

JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon says the bank could rethink building its huge new headquarters in London's Canary Wharf if future UK governments push "hostile to the banks" policies.

The planned office would fit up to 12,000 staff and is a big part of its UK presence, which already employs more than 20,000 people.