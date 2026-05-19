Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan could rethink Canary Wharf HQ plan
Business
JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon says the bank could rethink building its huge new headquarters in London's Canary Wharf if future UK governments push "hostile to the banks" policies.
The planned office would fit up to 12,000 staff and is a big part of its UK presence, which already employs more than 20,000 people.
JPMorgan project needs stable business climate
Dimon made it clear that the project depends on a stable, business-friendly climate and consistent rules.
He voiced support for Labour's Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, but recent election losses for Labour have raised doubts about political stability, something that could make big financial investments in the UK riskier.