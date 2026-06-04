Jamie Dimon to host SpaceX IPO chat for 2,500 clients

Banks back SpaceX $1.8 trillion IPO

SpaceX is aiming for a jaw-dropping $1.8 trillion valuation, making this potentially the largest IPO ever.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the charge, with JPMorgan and other banks joining in.

This renewed partnership comes after JPMorgan's prior litigation with Tesla was dropped in November 2024, so now it's all about launching SpaceX into the public market.