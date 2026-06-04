Jamie Dimon to host SpaceX IPO chat for 2,500 clients
Business
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is set to spotlight SpaceX's big IPO on Thursday, hosting a live chat with top executives from both companies.
The event isn't just for Wall Street insiders: it'll be streamed to about 90 locations across 26 states, reaching over 2,500 wealthy clients who are eager to hear what's next for SpaceX.
Banks back SpaceX $1.8 trillion IPO
SpaceX is aiming for a jaw-dropping $1.8 trillion valuation, making this potentially the largest IPO ever.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the charge, with JPMorgan and other banks joining in.
This renewed partnership comes after JPMorgan's prior litigation with Tesla was dropped in November 2024, so now it's all about launching SpaceX into the public market.