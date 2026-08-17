Jamie Dimon urges UK government against £19bn bank windfall tax

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon has urged the UK government not to slap banks with a windfall tax, which is being speculated to help fund Andy Burnham's cost of living agenda.

Dimon warned Chancellor John Healey that higher taxes could hurt London's financial sector, pointing to a fall in finance roles in New York that he blamed on the city's tax regime.

The proposed tax could raise £19 billion, but Dimon says it might do more harm than good.