Jamie Dimon warns AI could cause mass unemployment

Dimon's especially concerned about industries like trucking, where self-driving tech could replace up to 2 million US truck drivers—folks making around $120k a year. While companies might save money, Dimon points out this would hit workers hard and disrupt lives.

Slow and steady

He's pushing for a slow-and-steady approach to rolling out AI so people have time to adapt.

At Davos this January, he backed government bans on mass layoffs due to AI and called for local retraining programs.

JPMorgan itself uses AI widely but tries to retrain and reassign employees instead of just letting them go.