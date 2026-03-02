Jamie Dimon warns AI could cause mass unemployment
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is urging everyone to get ready for possible job losses from artificial intelligence.
At a recent investor event, he said, "Now's the time to start thinking about what you do if it does" become a real problem.
Trucking industry at risk
Dimon's especially concerned about industries like trucking, where self-driving tech could replace up to 2 million US truck drivers—folks making around $120k a year.
While companies might save money, Dimon points out this would hit workers hard and disrupt lives.
Slow and steady
He's pushing for a slow-and-steady approach to rolling out AI so people have time to adapt.
At Davos this January, he backed government bans on mass layoffs due to AI and called for local retraining programs.
JPMorgan itself uses AI widely but tries to retrain and reassign employees instead of just letting them go.