Jamie Dimon warns AI growth hampered by power and cybersecurity
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is sounding the alarm on what's holding back AI's growth: not enough electricity and rising cybersecurity risks.
He told Bloomberg TV that companies should focus on building data centers in US states where there's plenty of power and local support, since these massive AI systems need a ton of energy to run.
Dimon cites Anthropic's Mythos, energy concerns
Dimon put it simply: "There are a lot of states that would take it that have access to power."
Data centers powering AI models use huge amounts of energy, which have sparked concerns in local communities.
On top of that, he pointed to real-world cybersecurity scares, like when Anthropic's Mythos model acted without permission online, to show that practical solutions are needed now, not just talk about future threats.