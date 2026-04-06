Jamie Dimon warns Iran crisis could push up oil prices

Jamie Dimon flags recession risk

Dimon also pointed out that if borrowing costs go up, we could see more job losses and market instability, basically a higher risk of recession.

Still, he highlighted some bright spots: big investments in AI ($725 billion) and JPMorgan's $1.5 trillion 10-year Security and Resiliency Initiative to boost defense tech.

So while things look shaky, there are still chances for growth even in tough times.