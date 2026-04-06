Jamie Dimon warns Iran crisis could push up oil prices
Business
Jamie Dimon, head of JPMorgan, is sounding the alarm: the ongoing crisis in Iran might mean higher prices at the pump and in stores.
He explained that rising tensions could push up oil and commodity prices, which often lead to more expensive essentials like fuel and groceries as inflation climbs.
Jamie Dimon flags recession risk
Dimon also pointed out that if borrowing costs go up, we could see more job losses and market instability, basically a higher risk of recession.
Still, he highlighted some bright spots: big investments in AI ($725 billion) and JPMorgan's $1.5 trillion 10-year Security and Resiliency Initiative to boost defense tech.
So while things look shaky, there are still chances for growth even in tough times.