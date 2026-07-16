Jamie Dimon warns mythos AI risks and JPMorgan commits $1.5T
Business
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is worried about how powerful AI tools, like Anthropic's Mythos, could be misused. He says it's kind of like giving "ballistic missiles" to the wrong hands.
Mythos can find software weaknesses, which sounds cool but also makes cybersecurity a bigger challenge.
JPMorgan is already using the tool to test and strengthen its own defenses.
Dimon urges stronger AI safeguards
Dimon thinks we need stronger rules and safeguards as AI gets smarter.
To keep up with these risks, JPMorgan has committed $1.5 trillion over 10 years to support sectors that make the US economy more resilient, a big jump from its past investments.
It's clear it's taking both tech progress and security seriously.