Jamieson Greer in New Delhi to finalize U.S.-India interim deal
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is in India this week, working to wrap up an interim trade deal that could pave the way for a bigger U.S.-India bilateral trade agreement.
The interim trade deal was agreed on in February between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump, and now Greer is scheduled to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior Indian officials in New Delhi to push things forward.
Negotiators nearly settled, launch aimed mid-July
Greer's visit follows earlier negotiator-level discussions this month, where both sides said they're nearly ready to settle remaining issues, hoping to launch the first phase by mid-July.
After catching up at last week's G-7 summit (where Trump called Modi a tough negotiator), Greer will head to Uzbekistan for more trade talks.