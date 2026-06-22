Jamieson Greer in New Delhi to finalize U.S.-India interim deal Business Jun 22, 2026

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is in India this week, working to wrap up an interim trade deal that could pave the way for a bigger U.S.-India bilateral trade agreement.

The interim trade deal was agreed on in February between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump, and now Greer is scheduled to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior Indian officials in New Delhi to push things forward.