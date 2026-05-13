Jamieson Greer proposal for $30B tariff cuts highlights Beijing summit Business May 13, 2026

The US and China are working out a deal to cut tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods that aren't considered sensitive.

This Board of Trade plan, proposed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, is all about making trade smoother while keeping national security in mind.

It's a major talking point at the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing.