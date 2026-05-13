Jamieson Greer proposal for $30B tariff cuts highlights Beijing summit
Business
The US and China are working out a deal to cut tariffs on $30 billion worth of goods that aren't considered sensitive.
This Board of Trade plan, proposed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, is all about making trade smoother while keeping national security in mind.
It's a major talking point at the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing.
U.S.-China pivot to targeted tariff cuts
Instead of pushing for big economic reforms, both sides are now focusing on clear trade targets, like lowering tariffs on things like energy, agriculture, TVs, and footwear.
Trade between the two countries has dropped 29% since 2024, so this new approach hopes to make results more measurable.