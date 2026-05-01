Jammu and Kashmir posts 13-fold FY26 investment rise to ₹5,824cr

Manufacturing, startup and MSME surge

Out of 440 registered units, 390 are already producing goods. Major players like Chiripal Polyfilms and Kandhari Beverages have launched projects worth over ₹2,000 crore combined.

Jammu and Kashmir's startup scene has exploded too, from just 69 startups in 2020 to over 1,300 now. MSME registrations shot up from 24,000 to an impressive about 635,000.

Thanks to these changes, Jammu and Kashmir now ranks fifth for business reforms and second for export promotion among small states and UTs.