Jammu & Kashmir Bank crosses ₹3L cr in Q1 FY2026-27

MD Amitava Chatterjee sets ₹5L cr

Managing Director & CEO Amitava Chatterjee called this a historic moment, giving credit to everyone involved, from customers to employees.

He pointed out that it took just three years to add the latest trillion, while the previous jump took 10 years.

Looking ahead, he's aiming for an even bigger target: ₹5 trillion in business and ₹5,000 crore annual profit by 2030.