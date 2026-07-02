Jammu & Kashmir Bank crosses ₹3L cr in Q1 FY2026-27
Business
Jammu & Kashmir Bank just hit a big milestone: its total business crossed ₹3 trillion in the first quarter of FY2026-27.
This jump came from a strong 16% rise in deposits (now at ₹1.73 trillion) and over 25% growth in loans, pushing advances to ₹1.31 trillion.
That is more than 20% growth compared to last year.
MD Amitava Chatterjee sets ₹5L cr
Managing Director & CEO Amitava Chatterjee called this a historic moment, giving credit to everyone involved, from customers to employees.
He pointed out that it took just three years to add the latest trillion, while the previous jump took 10 years.
Looking ahead, he's aiming for an even bigger target: ₹5 trillion in business and ₹5,000 crore annual profit by 2030.