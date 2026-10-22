Jammu & Kashmir Bank posts September quarter net profit ₹546.36cr
Business
Jammu & Kashmir Bank posted a 10.6% rise in net profit for the September quarter, hitting ₹546.36 crore, up from ₹494.11 crore last year.
The bank credits this boost to better earnings and cleaner finances, as signed off by its board.
J&K Bank profits up 28.8%
Compared with last quarter, profits jumped 28.8%, with net interest income ticking up 5% and other income more than doubling.
The bank also trimmed its cost-to-income ratio, showing it is running more efficiently.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitava Chatterjee said they are focused on steady core income and building sustainable profits for the future.