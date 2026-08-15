Jane Street loses $15B in July, 1st slump in decade
Jane Street, one of the world's top trading firms, just posted its first monthly slump in about a decade by losing $15 billion in July 2026.
A major factor was Jane Street's investment in an AI-focused hedge fund called Situational Awareness, which had to sell off stocks to Citadel after some AI bets didn't pay off.
Jane Street issues $14.6B bonds
Things got tougher when their bets on Asian equities went south during a volatile period.
Still, Jane Street managed to pull in more than $40 billion in net trading revenue so far this year, actually beating last year's record.
To steady things and upgrade their technology, they're issuing $14.6 billion in bonds (which big investors snapped up), aiming to refinance old loans and expand their trading strategy.
partner Turner Batty said they are focused on reducing risk and strengthening operations after July's wild ride.