Jane Street loses $15B in July, 1st slump in decade

Things got tougher when their bets on Asian equities went south during a volatile period.

Still, Jane Street managed to pull in more than $40 billion in net trading revenue so far this year, actually beating last year's record.

To steady things and upgrade their technology, they're issuing $14.6 billion in bonds (which big investors snapped up), aiming to refinance old loans and expand their trading strategy.

partner Turner Batty said they are focused on reducing risk and strengthening operations after July's wild ride.