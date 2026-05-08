Jane Street posts $16.1B Q1 revenue and $10.3B profit
Jane Street just pulled off a huge win on Wall Street, posting $16.1 billion in trading revenue for the first quarter of 2026, a more than 40% jump from last year and more than doubled its profits to $10.3 billion.
The big boost came from wild market swings and smart bets on AI companies like Anthropic and NVIDIA-backed CoreWeave, helping Jane Street pull ahead of rivals like Citadel Securities.
Jane Street's medium-frequency trading strategy
Their secret sauce? Medium-frequency trading strategies, basically holding trades a bit longer than usual to catch the best moves during all the recent market chaos sparked by AI worries and global tensions after the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.
Jane Street also operates in more than 200 trading venues across the globe, using their own real-time pricing technology (built over 25 years) to spot quick opportunities—all without outside investors calling the shots.